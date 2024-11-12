NBCC Share Price Surges On Rs 449 Crore Order Win

NBCC (India) Ltd. announced on Tuesday that it has secured new work orders worth Rs 448.74 crore, triggering a surge in the company’s stock price. The order win includes several high-value projects across various locations.

One of the orders involves planning, designing, and executing interior and fit-out works for GAIL (India) Ltd.’s office space on multiple floors at Tower G in the World Trade Centre, Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi. This project is valued at Rs 50 crore and involves creating office facilities for GAIL.

The civil construction company has also been awarded a contract from New India Assurance for demolishing, designing, constructing, and furnishing four buildings in Mumbai's Andheri West and Malad West areas. This project is valued at Rs 136 crore.

The largest contract within this order tranche involves constructing the Pratyaksha Kar Bhawan office building, along with a residential complex, at Kheora Bangar, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. This project, valued at Rs 262.74 crore, is intended for the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Uttar Pradesh (West) and Uttarakhand, and will include Type-II, III, and IV residential quarters as well as an MSTU setup to support the tax department’s operations.