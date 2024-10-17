Mphasis Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 4.6%, Revenue Up 3%

Mphasis Ltd. on Thursday reported a 4.6% sequential rise in net profit in the quarter ending September. The company's net profit stood at Rs 423 crore, compared to Rs 404 crore in the first quarter, according to an exchange filing.

Revenue increased 3.3% to Rs 3,536 crore, from Rs 3,422 crore in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

Operating profit or EBIT advanced 6% to Rs 544 crore, compared to Rs 514 crore the previous quarter. EBIT margin improved from 15% to 15.4%, within the target band of 14.6% to 16%.

The total contract value for the quarter was at $207 million, which includes three large deals secured during the period, the company said in an investor presentation.

Mphasis said the TCV wins are broad-based across verticals, client pyramid, and strategic customers and the pace of conversion to revenue has picked up.