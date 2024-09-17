Mphasis Appoints Ajay Arya As Head Of Mergers, Acquisitions

Mphasis Ltd. announced on Tuesday the appointment of Ajay Arya, an industry veteran, as the head of its merger and acquisitions department. Arya will be based in New York and lead the entire process, including strategy, evaluation, deal sourcing, negotiation, diligence management and post-merger integration, the IT major said in a release.

“I am looking forward to the challenge of driving M&A forward in this momentous time of technological revolution," Arya said. "Bringing Mphasis' strength in technology with my experience in mergers and acquisitions and financial engineering will help capture more value and in succeeding to deliver to our clients and to our financial objectives."

Mphasis Chief Executive Officer Nitin Rakesh said this appointment reinforces the company's commitment to "investing in top-level talent and further accelerating the strong momentum in our inorganic business."