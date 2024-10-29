Marico Keeps Vigil On Margin As Inflation Concerns Loom Large

Marico Ltd. has taken a cautious stance on margin as it expects a slight miss in its full-year guidance due to rising inflationary pressures.

"In the first half of fiscal 2025, we were able to hold the operating profit margins at 21.6% and we had earlier guided to maintain the margins in the second half as well," Chief Executive Officer Saugata Gupta said in a post-earnigns call on Tuesday. "However, the cost pressures at this moment seem to be higher than what we had anticipated, so we are expecting a 40–50-basis-point contraction at most."

A 25% spike in the prices of copra — a key commodity for the company — along with a sharp import duty hike in vegetable oils, squeezed margins. Marico's operating margin narrowed 50 basis points year-on-year to 19.6% in the second quarter of the current financial year.

Even as the Parachute Coconut oil maker will remain watchful on the margin front, Gupta is confident of delivering double-digit revenue growth for the domestic business in the latter half of the fiscal, aided by price hikes in Parachute and Saffola oil, and volume growth gradually picking up.