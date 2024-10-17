LTIMindtree Announces Interim Dividend Of Rs 20

LTI Mindtree Ltd. announced on Thursday an interim dividend of Rs 20 per equity share for fiscal 2025.

The board has fixed Oct. 25 as the record date for the purpose of dividend payment, according to an exchange filing on BSE.

The company's board of directors approved the closure of LTIMindtree Spain S.L. and LTIMindtree LLC, which were wholly-owned subsidiaries of the company, as a part of the entity rationalisation program.

The firm announced it's Q2 results on Thursday, reporting a rise of 3.2% in its revenue to Rs 9,432.90 crore in the quarter ended September. The revenue met the estimates of Bloomberg analysts.