LTIMindtree Launches Smart Spaces Solution With ESG Suite

Technology consulting and digital solutions company LTIMindtree Ltd. has announced the launch of its new environment, social and governance digital transformation platform: Smart Spaces 2.0. With the platform, existing and new buildings can be fitted with the latest Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Additionally, teams can access key data on the platform pertaining to operational and environmental metrics such as energy, emission, water and waste. The platform aims to help achieve savings and operational improvement for investors, landlords, building managers and tenants across residential and office spaces.

In commercial and industrial settings, the platform can help with end-to-end ESG reporting across factors, while delivering predictive maintenance and repair inputs. Enterprises can also integrate Smart Spaces 2.0 with their existing building and plant management systems, LTIMindtree said.

Using the platform, organisations can adhere to national and global standards for sustainability frameworks such as GRI, TCFD, BRSR, CSRD and Greenmark, ISO frameworks.

“This innovative solution, along with its accelerators, has a comprehensive suite designed to drive and expedite enterprises towards smart building transformations and ESG excellence. Smart Spaces is both modular and adaptable, and can be seamlessly integrated with the organisation’s ESG ecosystem,” said Monish Mishra, chief business officer, iNXT, LTIMindtree.

With advanced analytics systems for gap prediction, the platform can recommend and promote optimisation in energy savings, water conservation, waste recycling, emission tracking and reduction. It also helps bring transparency in supply chain, vendor management and CSR initiatives management.