L&T Q2 Results Review: Strong International Orders, Revenue Growth Offset Margin Pressures

Larsen & Toubro Ltd.'s September quarter results showed steady order flows and revenue growth, although the company faced some margin contraction due to a higher base and mixed domestic performance.

Across brokerages, a common theme was that the company’s robust execution in international markets, particularly in the Middle East, is balancing domestic challenges. This strategic edge, coupled with management's consistent order flow guidance, provides optimism for sustained growth.

L&T reported a 20% YoY rise in revenue to Rs 61,554 crore in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, aligning with market expectations. Operating profit rose 13% to Rs 6,632 crore, while the Ebitda margin contracted slightly, down 70 basis points to 10.33%. Net profit rose 7% to Rs 4,113 crore.

These results reflect L&T's ability to manage cost pressures, while achieving solid order execution internationally, according to analysts.

Here is a look at what they said.