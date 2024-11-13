Kalyan Jewellers Q2 Results: Profit Down 3.7%, Misses Estimates

Kalyan Jewellers Ltd. saw a decline in profit in the July-September quarter of fiscal 2025 and missed estimates.

The consolidated net profit fell by 3.7% to Rs 130 crore in the second quarter, down from Rs 135 crore in the year-ago period. Analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg projected Rs 198 crore.

The company said the bottomline was hit with a one-time loss of Rs 69 crore due to reduction in customs duty in India during the quarter under review.

Kalyan Jewellers reported a 37% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,065.5 crore, as compared to Rs 4,414.5 crore in the year-ago period. The topline also surpassed the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 5,970 crore.

On the operating side, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation increased by 4%, reaching Rs 327 crore, compared to Rs 314 crore in the same quarter. However, it was below than the expected Rs 408 crore.

Margin contracted to 5.4% from 7.1% last year, also missing the Bloomberg estimate of 6.8%.