Jubilant FoodWorks Q2 Results: Profit Declines, Revenue Beats Estimates
Domino’s Pizza operator Jubilant FoodWorks saw 32% dip in net profit to Rs 66.53 crore in the July-September period.
Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd. reported a decline in profit in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 due to a hit from discontinued operations, even as it met estimates.
Consolidated net profit of the Domino’s Pizza operator was down 32% to Rs 66.53 crore in the July-September period, compared to Rs 97.2 crore in the year ago period, according to an exchange filing on Monday. Analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg projected a bottomline of Rs 63 crore.
Revenue from operations jumped 43% to Rs 1,954.72 crore over Rs 1,368.63 crore in the second quarter of last year. The income surpassed the Rs 1,816-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
On the operating side, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 44% to Rs 398.59 crore, higher than the projected Rs 328.4 crore. Margin saw a minor improvement from 20.3% to 20.4%. The Bloomberg estimate was 18.1%.
Jubilant FoodWorks added 73 net stores in the quarter, including more than 50 stores in India, 17 in Turkey and five in Bangladesh. This takes the overall store count 2,079, spread across 447 cities, according to a press release.
The company has a portfolio of brands in emerging markets with franchise rights for three global brands—Domino’s Pizza, Popeyes and Dunkin’—and two own-brands—Hong’s Kitchen, an Indo-Chinese QSR brand in India, and a cafe brand COFFY in Turkey.
Domino's Performance
Domino's like-for-like growth—which measures growth in sales, adjusted for new or divested businesses—came in at 2.8% with Domino’s delivery LFL at 11.4%. The pizza chain's operating profit was Rs 284 crore and margin came in at 19.4%. The net profit stood at Rs 52 crore.
"With increased investment in brand building, rapid product innovation, expanded regional structure, and denser store networks enabling 20-minute delivery, we’re seeing remarkable volumetric growth momentum," said Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Sameer Khetarpal.
"Domino’s India achieved its highest orders, app traffic, conversion rates, and store throughput in recent quarter, underscoring the impact of our approach," he added.
Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks settled 0.9% lower at Rs 601.7 apiece on the BSE, ahead of the results, compared to a flat close for the benchmark Sensex.