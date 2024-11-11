Jubilant FoodWorks Q2 Results: Profit Declines, Revenue Beats Estimates

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd. reported a decline in profit in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 due to a hit from discontinued operations, even as it met estimates.

Consolidated net profit of the Domino’s Pizza operator was down 32% to Rs 66.53 crore in the July-September period, compared to Rs 97.2 crore in the year ago period, according to an exchange filing on Monday. Analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg projected a bottomline of Rs 63 crore.

Revenue from operations jumped 43% to Rs 1,954.72 crore over Rs 1,368.63 crore in the second quarter of last year. The income surpassed the Rs 1,816-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

On the operating side, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 44% to Rs 398.59 crore, higher than the projected Rs 328.4 crore. Margin saw a minor improvement from 20.3% to 20.4%. The Bloomberg estimate was 18.1%.