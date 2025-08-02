JSW Energy Confident Of Maintaining Ebitda Growth Momentum In FY26 After 93% Surge In Q1

JSW Energy expects to maintain its strong performance in Q1FY26 in the remaining quarters of the current financial year, according to its Joint MD and CEO, Sharad Mahendra. The company is confident of maintaining the significant rise in Q1 Ebitda and margins in the upcoming quarters of FY26.

The company reported a robust 93% year-on-year (YoY) surge in Ebitda for the first quarter of FY26. This was driven by significant contributions from its organic renewable capacity additions and strategic acquisitions.

“We maintain that there will be a similar kind of trend in terms of Ebitda and margins will continue. Based on our quarter one performance, it can be seen how the outlook is going to be in the coming quarters based on the previous trends,” he said during a conversation with NDTV Profit.

The company reported Ebitda of Rs 3,057 crore in Q1FY26. This was driven by organic renewable capacity and contributions from its Mahanadi plant and subsidiary O2 Power. Operating Ebitda margin for the quarter stood at 54.28%, compared to 49.37% in the same period a year ago. Its consolidated profit after tax increased 42% YoY to Rs 743 crore.