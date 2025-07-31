JSW Energy Q1 Results: Profit Rises 43% On Back Of Capacity Addition

JSW Energy Ltd. posted a 43% rise in net profit in the first quarter of this fiscal on the back of capacity addition. It has posted a standalone profit of Rs 743 crore in quarter ended June.

This is in comparison to profit of Rs 522 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to its stock exchange notification on Thursday.

Revenue increased by 78.6% year-on-year for the three months ended June, reaching Rs 5,143 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose 96.7% year-on-year to Rs 2,789 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 54.2%.