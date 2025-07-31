JSW Energy Q1 Results: Profit Rises 43% On Back Of Capacity Addition
JSW Energy's revenue increased 78.6% year-on-year during the three months ended June, reaching Rs 5,143 crore.
JSW Energy Ltd. posted a 43% rise in net profit in the first quarter of this fiscal on the back of capacity addition. It has posted a standalone profit of Rs 743 crore in quarter ended June.
This is in comparison to profit of Rs 522 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to its stock exchange notification on Thursday.
Revenue increased by 78.6% year-on-year for the three months ended June, reaching Rs 5,143 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose 96.7% year-on-year to Rs 2,789 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 54.2%.
Capacity Addition
JSW Energy posted a strong operational performance in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, with total installed capacity reaching 12,768 MW as of June 30, 2025, a 70% increase year-on-year. The company added 1,893 MW during the quarter, including 1,343 MW from the 02 Power acquisition and 550 MW from organic renewable capacity additions.
The company’s under-construction capacity stands at 13 GW, with total locked-in capacity at 30.3 GW. During the quarter, PPAs were signed for 605 MW, with additional agreements for 350 MW of firm dispatch renewable energy and 100 MW solar with 100 MWh battery storage signed post-quarter.
JSW Energy has also locked in 29.4 GWh of storage capacity, with 25.2 GWh under signed agreements. Trial runs for its 3,800 TPA green hydrogen plant at Vijayanagar have begun, marking a step towards clean energy diversification.
Power Generation
Net power generation rose 71% year-on-year to 13,494 million units, or 13.5 billion units, driven by organic renewable energy additions, the contribution of 02 Power and the Mahanadi plant, and improved output from the Vijayanagar thermal plant following new long-term tie-ups.
Renewable energy generation grew 54% to 5.0 BUs, while long-term PPA-based generation increased 73% to 11.8 BUs. Vijayanagar’s thermal generation under long-term contracts rose 124% year-on-year to 1.3 BUs due to additional capacity tied up under group captive arrangements.
JSW Energy's Net Debt
JSW Energy ended the quarter with a consolidated net worth of Rs 27,738 crore and net debt of Rs 59,313 crore, resulting in a net debt-to-equity ratio of 2.1x. Net debt to proforma steady-state EBITDA stood at 4.7x. Receivables remained healthy at 58 days, and the company had cash and equivalents of Rs 6,113 crore.
JSW Energy's Share Price Today
The quarterly earnings were shared aftermarket hours. The stock settled 2.17% lower at Rs 515.05 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.35% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.
JSW Energy's shares have fallen 27.99% in the last 12 months and 19.86% year-to-date.
Out of 17 analysts tracking the company, 10 maintains a 'buy' rating, two recommends a 'hold' and five suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 582.18 implies an upside of 13%.