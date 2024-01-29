ITC, BPCL, GAIL, Vodafone Idea Q3 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Bharat Petroleum Corp., ITC Ltd., Vodafone Idea Ltd., and Bajaj Finance Ltd. will be in focus on Monday as they announce their earnings for the December quarter.

State-run BPCL is expected to post a profit of Rs 5,004.58 crore against a revenue of Rs 1,05,984.7 crore, according to an average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg. GAIL, NTPC and Petronet LNG will also announce their results for the third quarter of the current fiscal on Monday.

FMCG major ITC is expected to post a bottom-line print of Rs 5,137.7 crore with a top-line of Rs 18,034.26 crore, Bloomberg data shows. Marico Ltd. is estimated to post a profit of Rs 367.8 crore and a revenue of Rs 2,473 crore. Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. will also declare its December quarter earnings today.

Telecom service provider Vodafone Idea is expected to report a loss of Rs 7,398.4 crore with a revenue of Rs 10,957.71 crore.

Bajaj Finance, Bharat Electronics, Nuvoco Vistas Corp., RR Kabel, Mahindra Logistics, Piramal Enterprises, Indo Count Industries, Heritage Foods, Restaurant Brands Asia, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Gateway Distriparks, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, UTI Asset Management Co., Apollo Pipes, Venus Pipes & Tubes, Latent View Analytics, CSB Bank are scheduled to announce their earnings.

Other companies that will announce their financials for the last quarter are Adani Green Energy, Garware Technical Fibres, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, L.G. Balakrishnan & Bros, Maharashtra Seamless, Muthoot Microfin, Stylam Industries, Tata Investment Corporation and Voltamp Transformers.