Infosys, Wipro, LTIMindtree, Nestle, Eternal Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Infosys Ltd., Wipro Ltd., LTIMindtree Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., Eternal Ltd., Cyient Ltd., JSW Infrastructure Ltd. and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. are among the top names that will announce their earnings for the second quarter of the current financial year on Thursday.

Eternal is likely to clock a rise in net profit to Rs 110 crore and a revenue of Rs 8,665 crore for the quarter ended September, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.

Infosys Ltd. will also be reporting its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 on Thursday. The company is likely to report a net profit of Rs 7,221.7 crore and revenue of Rs 44,008.2 crore, according to estimates.

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Thursday: