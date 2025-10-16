Infosys, Wipro, LTIMindtree, Nestle, Eternal Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Thursday.
Infosys Ltd., Wipro Ltd., LTIMindtree Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., Eternal Ltd., Cyient Ltd., JSW Infrastructure Ltd. and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. are among the top names that will announce their earnings for the second quarter of the current financial year on Thursday.
Eternal is likely to clock a rise in net profit to Rs 110 crore and a revenue of Rs 8,665 crore for the quarter ended September, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.
Infosys Ltd. will also be reporting its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 on Thursday. The company is likely to report a net profit of Rs 7,221.7 crore and revenue of Rs 44,008.2 crore, according to estimates.
Infosys Q2 Preview: Key Highlights (QoQ)
Infosys Ltd. is expected to post a 4% rise in consolidated profit to Rs 7,222 crore for the July–September quarter, according to Bloomberg estimates. Revenue is projected to grow 4% sequentially to Rs 44,008 crore, while Ebit is seen up 6% to Rs 9,338 crore.
Analysts expect a steady quarter with moderate revenue growth and sequential margin expansion, led by stable demand in financial services and large deal ramp-ups. The focus will be on management commentary on FY26 guidance, client budgets, and discretionary spending trends.
Nestle Q2 Preview: Key Highlights (YoY)
Nestle India Ltd. is set to announce its second quarter results amid a period of steady but moderating growth momentum, with analysts anticipating a mixed performance across key segments.
While demand trends are showing gradual improvement as the urban consumption slowdown eases, margin pressures are likely to persist due to elevated input costs, particularly in coffee and palm oil.
Brokerage estimates suggest modest top-line growth supported by price hikes in premium categories and benefits from recent GST rate cuts, though temporary destocking by trade partners ahead of the tax change may weigh on near-term volumes.