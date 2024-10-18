Infosys Q2 Results Review: IT Major Still Top Sectoral Pick Even As Pain Points Persist

Information technology major Infosys Ltd. remains the top pick in the sector for brokerages on expectations of being the growth leader. The optimism follows the company's second quarter results where it raised the revenue forecast for fiscal 2025.

Citi Research continues to prefer Infosys over Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., as it expects a modest and gradual recovery in IT services, it said in a note on Oct. 17.

The management's guidance implies no growth in the remaining two quarters at the mid-point, the brokerage noted. The forward-looking indicators still looking sluggish for most companies and margin levers for most companies are at close to optimal levels, it said.

Citi maintained a 'neutral' rating on Infosys stock with a target price of Rs 1,965 per share from Rs 1,955 apiece previously, a potential downside of 0.5%.

The IT bellwether raised its revenue forecast in constant currency terms for the financial year ending March 2025 to 3.75-4.5%, up from its earlier projection of 3-4% for the period.

The company's results showed a 4.3% increase in revenue over the previous three months to Rs 40,986 crore for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, according to an exchange filing.