Infosys Share Price Declines After Q2 Results, Guidance Cues

Infosys Ltd.'s share price declined 4% on Friday as the company's second quarter results failed to enthuse investors.

The IT major's results showed a 4.3% increase in revenue over the previous three months to Rs 40,986 crore for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024. That compared with the Rs 40,820-crore estimate by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Net profit rose 2.2% sequentially to Rs 6,506 crore, meeting the Rs 6,831 crore profit expected by analysts.

The Bengaluru-based software services provider upped its revenue forecast for the financial year ending March 2025. It now expects a revenue increase of 3.75-4.5% for fiscal years 2024–25, up from its previous expectation of a 3-4% rise.

However, Infosys maintained its guidance for the fiscal at 20-22%, according to a media statement issued to the exchanges.

Besides, the large deal total contract value came in at $2.4 billion, with 41% being net new. This compares with $4.1 billion, its highest ever recorded last quarter. The number of active clients stood at 1,870, with 86 added during the quarter.