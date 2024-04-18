Infosys, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Life Insurance Q4 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Infosys Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co. and ICICI Securities Ltd. will be among the major companies to report their earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 on Thursday.

Infosys is expected to post a top-line and bottom-line print of Rs 38,576 crore and Rs 6,162 crore, respectively, for the January-March period, according to a survey of analysts' estimates by Bloomberg. HDFC Securities expects Infosys to guide for 3-5% growth in FY25, as Indian IT companies are likely to guide conservatively this fiscal.

Bajaj Auto is likely to post a net profit of Rs 2,045 crore and a revenue of Rs 10,808 crore, according to estimates. The Pune-based automaker's two-wheeler sales surged 25% in fiscal 2024 even as exports fell.

HDFC Life Insurance will likely report Rs 384 crore in revenue, as per Bloomberg estimates.