March Auto Sales Live Updates: M&M, Escorts See Tractor Sales Slump; SUVs In Overdrive

Tractor sales at Escorts Kubota Ltd. fell 16.7% over the previous year to 8,587 units, against 10.305 units a year earlier, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

Domestic sales fell 16.1% year-on-year to 8,054 units.

Exports fell 24.3% year-on-year to 533 units.

"Looking ahead, as early signs point to an above-average monsoon in FY25, we anticipate that demand will stabilise post elections."

In the quarter ended March 31, the company sold a total of 21,253 tractors as against 24,765 units a year, thereby reporting an annual decline of 14.2%. For the fiscal ending March 31, 2024, Escorts' tractor sales fell 7.2% from the previous fiscal to 95,858 units.

The shift in Chaitra Navratri festival to April this year and last season's erratic monsoon patterns have affected agricultural sentiments in central and southern regions resulting in delayed harvesting of rabi crops," the company said in the exchange filing.