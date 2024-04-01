March Auto Sales Live Updates: M&M, Escorts See Tractor Sales Slump; SUVs In Overdrive
From Maruti Suzuki to Hero MotoCorp, here's a look at which automaker sold how much in the month gone by.
India's top automakers are reporting their sales numbers for the month of February. Here's a look at who sold how much in the month gone by and what the trend is suggesting.
Auto Sales In March 2024: M&M Sells 13% More SUVs YoY
Sales of sports utility vehicles at Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. rose 13% year-on-year to 40,631 units even as tractor sales slumped by a fourth.
Total sales at 68,413 units, up 4% YoY.
PV sales at 40,631 units vs 35,997 units, up 13% YoY.
Three-wheeler sales at 5,279 units vs 5,697 units, down 7% YoY.
Total tractor sales at 26,024 units vs 35,014 units, down 26% YoY.
Total exports at 1,573 units vs 2,115 units, down 26% YoY.
Auto Sales In March 2024: Escorts Kubota
Tractor sales at Escorts Kubota Ltd. fell 16.7% over the previous year to 8,587 units, against 10.305 units a year earlier, according to an exchange filing on Monday.
Domestic sales fell 16.1% year-on-year to 8,054 units.
Exports fell 24.3% year-on-year to 533 units.
"Looking ahead, as early signs point to an above-average monsoon in FY25, we anticipate that demand will stabilise post elections."
In the quarter ended March 31, the company sold a total of 21,253 tractors as against 24,765 units a year, thereby reporting an annual decline of 14.2%. For the fiscal ending March 31, 2024, Escorts' tractor sales fell 7.2% from the previous fiscal to 95,858 units.
The shift in Chaitra Navratri festival to April this year and last season's erratic monsoon patterns have affected agricultural sentiments in central and southern regions resulting in delayed harvesting of rabi crops," the company said in the exchange filing.