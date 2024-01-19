IndusInd Bank Q3 Results Review: Needs To Build Provision Buffers, Lower Credit Cost

IndusInd Bank Ltd. needs to build an additional provision buffer for the next quarters after using contingent reserves of Rs 220 crore for the non-performing loan account in December, according to analysts.

This led analysts to tweak their earnings estimates for the coming quarters.

The private bank reported gross slippages of Rs 1,765 crore in the third quarter, primarily due to unseasonal weather conditions in some states. Of this, Rs 1,453 crore came in from the consumer book, and Rs 312 crore was in the corporate portfolio.

However, the bank is working towards the recovery of these loan accounts, said Managing Director and Chief Executive Office Sumant Kathpalia in the post-earnings media call.

"Normalising slippages is a key priority, and contingency buffer creation will depend on incremental stress flow," Citigroup said in a note.

The sale of bad loan accounts worth Rs 310 crore and elevated write-offs worth Rs 710 crore helped the bank keep its gross non-performing loan ratio stable at 1.92%.

Deploying contingent buffers resulted in a credit cost of 1.2% in the reporting quarter.

"While core credit costs were higher, they were deflated by the utilisation of Rs 200 crore from contingent buffers; the bank noted it could not build new buffers," Jefferies said.

Here’s what brokerages have to say about IndusInd Bank's Q3 results: