Indian IT Stares At Worst Q3 Results In A Decade As Slowdown Spills Over

India’s IT services firms are staring at their slowest third-quarter growth in the past decade, as seasonal weakness and cross-currency headwinds build a perfect storm for a $250-billion industry that’s in the throes of a slowdown.

What’s more, the cloudy outlook is likely to persist through 2024, with nary a silver lining.

“During Q3 FY24, we expect aggregate revenue growth for our coverage universe to remain muted at 0.8% QoQ in constant currency terms, given the seasonal impact of furloughs that are deeper this year,” Jefferies analysts Akshat Agarwal and Ankur Pant said in a Dec. 29, 2023, research report. “While sequential growth has improved by 40 bps vs Q2, this is the slowest aggregate growth in the third quarter of any year in the past decade.”

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Indian IT firms don’t have much succour from their industry bellwether, Accenture Plc, either. While the world’s largest IT company by market capitalisation maintained its revenue growth guidance at 2-5% for its fiscal ending Aug. 31, 2024, it has pointed to near-term pain in the December-February quarter.

Still, a gauge of India’s top IT stocks has outperformed the benchmark by 210 basis points in the three months through Dec. 31—the market expects the worst is over and that growth will accelerate through the fiscal ending March 31, 2025.