Accenture Q1 Results: Revenue Misses Estimates, FY24 Guidance Maintained
Accenture’s revenue rose 3% YoY to $16.22 billion in the first quarter ended November. It expects its top-line to grow at 2-5% in FY24, but sees its second quarter growth at -2% to 2%.
Accenture Plc has maintained its revenue growth guidance for the fiscal ending August 2024 but warned of near-term pain, even as its first quarter earnings missed analyst estimates.
Revenue of the world’s largest IT company by market capitalisation rose 3% year-on-year to $16.22 billion in the first quarter ended November, according to a statement released on Tuesday. That compares with the $16.19 billion consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Accenture Q1 Results: Key Highlights (YoY)
Revenue up 3% at $16.22 billion (Estimate: $16.19 billion).
Operating income down 1.15% at $2.56 billion.
Operating margin down 70 basis points at 15.8%.
Earnings per share up 1% at $3.10.
When adjusted to exclude business optimisation costs, operating income improved to $2.70 billion at an operational profitability of 16.7%. Adjusted EPS stood at $3.27—up 6% over the year-ago period.
The Dublin-headquartered company expects its top-line to grow at 2-5% in the fiscal ending Aug. 31, 2024, but sees its second quarter revenue at $15.40 billion to $16 billion, or -2% to 2%, due to a negative foreign exchange impact. That compares with the 2-5% reading at the end of August 2023, and 4.6% seen earlier. Accenture follows the September-August period as its financial year.
New bookings, or value of deal wins, rose 14% year-on-year to $18.4 billion—consulting bookings stood at $8.6 billion and managed services at $9.8 billion.
“Our deep and trusted client relationships are again reflected in the 30 clients with quarterly bookings of more than $100 million,” Julie Sweet, chief executive officer at Accenture, said in the statement.
“And we continue to lead our industry in Gen AI—the great accelerator of reinvention—with over $450 million in new bookings. I am grateful to the 7,43,000 people of Accenture, who are steadfastly dedicated to helping our clients achieve their ambition to grow and thrive in the years ahead.”
Business Performance
According to Accenture, its revenue for the September-November quarter included positive foreign exchange impact of 1.5% as against 2.5% estimated earlier. Adjusting for the actual forex impact, the company’s guided range for quarterly revenue was $15.70-16.30 billion—the print is at the upper end of this guidance.
Consequently, the company’s total cash balance has taken a hit—as on Nov. 30, Accenture had $7.1 billion on its books as against $9.0 billion on Aug. 31. Operating cash flow for the quarter stood at $499 million while free cash flow was at $430 million.
The days services outstanding—or the time taken for deals to convert into revenue—stood at 49 days as on Nov. 30, as compared with 42 days on Aug. 31 and 48 days a year ago.
Revenue By Geography
North America: $7.56 billion, down 1% year-on-year.
EMEA: $5.80 billion, up 9% year-on-year.
Growth markets: $2.86 billion, up 2% year-on-year.
Revenue By Industry Group
Communications, Media and Technology: Down 10% year-on-year at $2.67 billion.
Financial services: Up 2% year-on-year at $3.03 billion.
Health and public services: Up 13% year-on-year at $3.38 billion.
Products: Up 4% year-on-year at $4.86 billion.
Resources: Up 7% year-on-year at $2.28 billion.
Cash To The People
Separately, Accenture paid a dividend of $1.29 per share to shareholders during the quarter, totalling $810 million. The company has declared another dividend of $1.29 per share, payable on Feb. 15, 2024.
The company also effected a share buyback worth $1.12 billion during the first quarter, repurchasing as many as 3.4 million shares from the open market. As on Nov. 30, Accenture had 628 million shares outstanding, worth $5.4 million.