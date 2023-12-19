Accenture Q1 Results: Revenue Misses Estimates, FY24 Guidance Maintained

Accenture Plc has maintained its revenue growth guidance for the fiscal ending August 2024 but warned of near-term pain, even as its first quarter earnings missed analyst estimates.

Revenue of the world’s largest IT company by market capitalisation rose 3% year-on-year to $16.22 billion in the first quarter ended November, according to a statement released on Tuesday. That compares with the $16.19 billion consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Accenture Q1 Results: Key Highlights (YoY)

Revenue up 3% at $16.22 billion (Estimate: $16.19 billion).

Operating income down 1.15% at $2.56 billion.

Operating margin down 70 basis points at 15.8%.

Earnings per share up 1% at $3.10.

When adjusted to exclude business optimisation costs, operating income improved to $2.70 billion at an operational profitability of 16.7%. Adjusted EPS stood at $3.27—up 6% over the year-ago period.

The Dublin-headquartered company expects its top-line to grow at 2-5% in the fiscal ending Aug. 31, 2024, but sees its second quarter revenue at $15.40 billion to $16 billion, or -2% to 2%, due to a negative foreign exchange impact. That compares with the 2-5% reading at the end of August 2023, and 4.6% seen earlier. Accenture follows the September-August period as its financial year.

New bookings, or value of deal wins, rose 14% year-on-year to $18.4 billion—consulting bookings stood at $8.6 billion and managed services at $9.8 billion.

“Our deep and trusted client relationships are again reflected in the 30 clients with quarterly bookings of more than $100 million,” Julie Sweet, chief executive officer at Accenture, said in the statement.

“And we continue to lead our industry in Gen AI—the great accelerator of reinvention—with over $450 million in new bookings. I am grateful to the 7,43,000 people of Accenture, who are steadfastly dedicated to helping our clients achieve their ambition to grow and thrive in the years ahead.”