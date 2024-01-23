ICICI Bank Q3 Results Review: Lower Credit Costs Offset Decline In Net Interest Margin

ICICI Bank Ltd. has been able to maintain its healthy return on assets as the decline in net interest margin in the third quarter was offset by lower credit costs, according to analysts.

However, the compression in margin is nearing its end, analysts said.

ICICI Bank reported a healthy net profit in the December quarter, despite setting aside provisions worth Rs 630 crore against alternative investment funds.

Further, the net interest margin contracted 10 basis points on a quarter-on-quarter basis to 4.43%, a slightly lower decline than analysts' expectations.

"ICICI Bank reported a steady and healthy Q3 FY24 result, with continued strength in loan growth, slight margin compression and a still healthy RoA of 2.3%," Bernstein said in a note.

On asset quality, seasonal slippages from the Kisan Credit Card segment were higher. Analysts drew comfort from the contingency buffer of Rs 13,100 crore, which is 1.1% of loans.

The stable mix of a high-yielding portfolio and continued traction in business banking, small and medium enterprises, and secured retail is enabling broad-based growth, which helps to retain business diversification, according to Motilal Oswal.

Here is what analysts said about ICICI Bank's Q3 results: