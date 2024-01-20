ICICI Bank Q3 Results: Profit Up 24%, Meets Estimates

ICICI Bank Ltd.'s net profit grew 24% in the third quarter on higher other income and lower provisions, meeting estimates.

The private sector lender posted a profit of Rs 10,271 crore for the October–December period, compared with Rs 8,312 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 9,950 crore for the third quarter.

Net interest income, or core income, rose 13% to Rs 18,679 crore. Other income was up 21% at Rs 6,097 crore.