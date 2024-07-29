ICICI Bank Q1 Results Review: Credit Costs May Inch Up But Growth Trajectory To Continue

ICICI Bank Ltd.'s first quarter earnings for fiscal 2025 were in-line with most estimates and in some cases, better than peers, according to analysts.

While the private sector lender is expected to see its growth trajectory continue, credit costs, and middle and senior management attrition, would be some key things to watch out for in the near future, analysts said.

The private sector lender's standalone net profit rose 14.6% year-on-year to Rs 11,059 crore in the quarter-ended June, according to an exchange filing on Saturday.

Net interest income, or core income, for the lender increased 7.3% year-on-year to Rs 19,552.9 crore.

Asset quality remained stable with gross non-performing asset ratio improving one basis points quarter-on-quarter to 2.15%. Net NPA ratio too, remained stable at 0.43%, compared to 0.42% in the previous quarter.