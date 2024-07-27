NDTV ProfitEconomy & FinanceICICI Bank Q1 Results: Profit Up 14.6%
ADVERTISEMENT

ICICI Bank Q1 Results: Profit Up 14.6%

Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a net profit of Rs 10,739.4 crore.

27 Jul 2024, 03:02 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Signage outside an ICICI Bank branch in Mumbai. (Source: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Signage outside an ICICI Bank branch in Mumbai. (Source: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit)

ICICI Bank Ltd.'s profit rose in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, meeting analyst estimates.

The private sector lender's standalone net profit rose 14.6% year-on-year to Rs 11,059 crore in the quarter-ended June, according to an exchange filing on Saturday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a net profit of Rs 10,739.4 crore.

ICICI Bank Q1FY25 Results Highlights (Standalone)

  • Net profit up 14.6% to Rs 11,059 crore vs Rs 9,648 crore (YoY)

  • Net interest income up 7.3% to Rs 19,552.9 crore vs Rs 18,226.5 crore (YoY)

  • Gross NPA at 2.15% vs 2.16% (QoQ)

  • NNPA at 0.43% vs 0.42% (QoQ)

(This is a developing story)

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT