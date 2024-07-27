ADVERTISEMENT
ICICI Bank Q1 Results: Profit Up 14.6%
Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a net profit of Rs 10,739.4 crore.
27 Jul 2024, 03:02 PM IST
ICICI Bank Ltd.'s profit rose in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, meeting analyst estimates.
The private sector lender's standalone net profit rose 14.6% year-on-year to Rs 11,059 crore in the quarter-ended June, according to an exchange filing on Saturday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a net profit of Rs 10,739.4 crore.
ICICI Bank Q1FY25 Results Highlights (Standalone)
Net profit up 14.6% to Rs 11,059 crore vs Rs 9,648 crore (YoY)
Net interest income up 7.3% to Rs 19,552.9 crore vs Rs 18,226.5 crore (YoY)
Gross NPA at 2.15% vs 2.16% (QoQ)
NNPA at 0.43% vs 0.42% (QoQ)
(This is a developing story)
