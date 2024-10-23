HUL, SBI Life, United Spirits, Bajaj Finserv Among 70+ Companies To Declare Q2 Results Today

In the ongoing earnings season, Wednesday will be a busy day for D-Street as many big companies are scheduled to release their quarterly results for the July–September period of the current fiscal year.

More than 70 companies are slated to release their second-quarter earnings report on Oct. 23.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd., TVS Motor Co., SBI Life Insurance Co., and Bajaj Finserv Ltd. are among the big companies scheduled to announce their financial results for the quarter ended Sept. 2024.

Hindustan Unilever’s net profit for the first quarter of the current fiscal rose 2.2% year-on-year to Rs 2,612 from Rs 2,601 crore in the year-ago period.

In terms of volume, it was in Q1 that the company had reported its best results in the past five quarters. The leading FMCG manufacturer had reported a 4% volume growth in Q1 compared to 2% in the preceding three months. Revenue had risen 1.4% YoY to Rs 15,707 crore in June quarter of the current fiscal.