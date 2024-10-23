HUL, SBI Life, United Spirits, Bajaj Finserv Among 70+ Companies To Declare Q2 Results Today
Some other prominent companies that will announce their quarterly earnings are AU Small Finance Bank, Pidilite Industries, RattanIndia Power and KPIT Technologies.
In the ongoing earnings season, Wednesday will be a busy day for D-Street as many big companies are scheduled to release their quarterly results for the July–September period of the current fiscal year.
More than 70 companies are slated to release their second-quarter earnings report on Oct. 23.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd., TVS Motor Co., SBI Life Insurance Co., and Bajaj Finserv Ltd. are among the big companies scheduled to announce their financial results for the quarter ended Sept. 2024.
Hindustan Unilever’s net profit for the first quarter of the current fiscal rose 2.2% year-on-year to Rs 2,612 from Rs 2,601 crore in the year-ago period.
In terms of volume, it was in Q1 that the company had reported its best results in the past five quarters. The leading FMCG manufacturer had reported a 4% volume growth in Q1 compared to 2% in the preceding three months. Revenue had risen 1.4% YoY to Rs 15,707 crore in June quarter of the current fiscal.
TVS Motor Co. reported a net profit of Rs 577 crore for the quarter ended June 2024 compared to Rs 468 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue grew 16% YoY to Rs 8,376 crore.
SBI Life Insurance Co. will also be announcing its results on Wednesday. The company's net profit had risen 37% to Rs 520 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 versus Rs 381 crore in the same period last fiscal.
Others Declaring Q2 Results:
Other companies declaring their results for the quarter ended September include Andhra Cements Ltd., Arfin India Ltd., Aster DM Healthcare Ltd., AU Small Finance Bank Ltd., Bacil Pharma Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd., Birla Corp., Bansal Roofing Products Ltd., Birlasoft Ltd., Care Ratings Ltd., Craftsman Automation Ltd., Cybertech Systems And Software Ltd., Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd., Darjeeling Ropeway Co., Dodla Dairy Ltd., Equinox India Developments Ltd., Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd., Fedbank Financial Services Ltd., Fino Payments Bank Ltd., PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd., G G Engineering Ltd., and Godrej Properties Ltd.
Also announcing their earnings for Q2 will be Orient Green Power Co., Heritage Foods Ltd., IIFL Finance Ltd., Indo Credit Capital Ltd., Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning Ltd., Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd., Kisan Mouldings Ltd., KPIT Technologies Ltd., Krystal Integrated Services Ltd., Karnataka Bank Ltd., Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd., Lloyds Metals And Energy Ltd., Lucent Industries Ltd., Machhar Industries Ltd., Manorama Industries Ltd., MAS Financial Services Ltd., Metro Brands Ltd., Miven Machine Tools Ltd., Nath Bio-Genes India Ltd., Navin Fluorine International Ltd., New Delhi Television Ltd., NIIT Learning Systems Ltd., Nuvoco Vistas Corp., Onesource Ideas Venture Ltd., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Pidilite Industries Ltd., and Piramal Pharma Ltd.
Still other companies that will be declaring the results on Oct. 23 include Rane Engine Valve Ltd., Resonance Specialties Ltd., Rajnish Retail Ltd., RattanIndia Power Ltd., Sagar Cements Ltd., Schaeffler India Ltd., Shradha AI Technologies Ltd., Shree Ganesh Biotech India Ltd., Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd., Summit Securities Ltd., Syngene International Ltd., Tanfac Industries Ltd., Thyrocare Technologies Ltd., TRF Ltd., TVS Holdings Ltd., Udaipur Cement Works Ltd., United Spirits Ltd., VIP Industries Ltd., and Zenotech Laboratories Ltd.