Hindalco Banks On Various Sectors, Rs 10,000-Crore Capex For Better H2, Says MD

Hindalco Industries' top executive said the company is aiming for a strong second half driven by electrification, packaging and construction sectors, amid plans to increase capital expenditure to Rs 10,000 crore per year.

The India business is going to have a good second half while the Novelis business is going to face some headwinds, Managing Director Satish Pai told NDTV Profit in an interview on Tuesday. "With the integrated model of having an upstream and downstream business, Hindalco's consolidated business will have a good second half."

In the second quarter of the financial year 2024–25, earnings posted by Hindalco Industries Ltd. beat analysts' estimates. The aluminium producer's net profit increased 78% year-on-year to Rs 3,909 crore in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024.

Talking about the second half, Pai said that government spending on infrastructure will always be part of the demand story. He expects the electrical sector to continue doing well in the coming quarters.

The packaging sector continues to perform well, given the anti-dumping imposed on Chinese foil and the India consumption story. "This will continue to do well in the second half."

According to him, the building and construction space was sluggish but will pick up in the second half.