Here's How Dr Reddy's Aims To Drive Growth In India Market

India remains a pivotal market for Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., MV Ramana, chief executive officer of branded markets (India and emerging Markets) said, as he outlined three primary levers guiding its focused strategy aimed at driving growth.

Firstly, the pharmaceutical company is committed to expanding its base business, leveraging its portfolio of strong brands and established market acceptance to maintain and strengthen its position in the Indian market, Ramana told NDTV Profit's Sajeet Manghat in an interview.

Dr Reddy's is actively pursuing innovation across multiple fronts, including the development of innovative assets, consumer health products and digital therapeutics. Thirdly, the drugmaker is exploring inorganic opportunities to address portfolio gaps and enhance its presence in chronic disease management.