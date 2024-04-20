HDFC Bank, Sterling And Wilson Renewable Q4 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

HDFC Bank Ltd., Sterling and Wilson Renewable Ltd. and Alok Industries Ltd. will be among the major companies to report their earnings for the fourth quarter of the year-ended March 2024 on Saturday.

India's largest private lender is expected to post a top line and bottom line print of Rs 40,954.1 crore and Rs 17,593.5 crore, respectively, for the three months through March, according to analysts' estimates by Bloomberg.

HDFC Bank added Rs 1.66 lakh crore worth of deposits in the March quarter, led by growth in wholesale deposits. Deposits grew 7.5% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 23.8 lakh crore in the three-month period.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable is likely to post a net profit of Rs 1,290.95 crore and revenue of Rs 24.1 crore.