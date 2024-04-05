HDFC Bank Q4 Update Review: Deposit Growth Commendable, Say Brokerages

HDFC Bank Ltd.'s quarter-on-quarter increase in deposits was higher than the widely expected level, according to brokerages.

The private lender added Rs 1.66 lakh crore worth of deposits in the March quarter, led by the growth in wholesale deposits. Deposits grew 7.5% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 23.8 lakh crore in the quarter ended March 31, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

The figures are provisional in nature and not comparable year-on-year as HDFC Bank concluded the merger with Housing Development Finance Corp. in July 2023.

The banks' deposit mobilisation in the fourth quarter has been strong, reflecting the strength of the franchise. However, a continued need to bring down its loan-to-deposit ratio will weigh on the medium-term loan growth, according to Nomura Research.

Its estimates currently build in a 15% compound annual growth rate in loans over financial year 2024–26, which has downside risks, according to an April 4 note.