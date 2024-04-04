NDTV ProfitMarketsHDFC Bank Weight In MSCI Index May Rise After FII Selloff In Q4
ADVERTISEMENT

HDFC Bank Weight In MSCI Index May Rise After FII Selloff In Q4

The reduction in FII ownership would result in the private lender's weightage on MSCI index increasing, leading to an inflow of $2 billion, a brokerage said.

04 Apr 2024, 03:18 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The exterior of HDFC Bank's branch in Churchgate. (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)&nbsp;</p></div>
The exterior of HDFC Bank's branch in Churchgate. (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit) 

The decline in foreign investors' holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. in the March quarter may lead to its increased weightage in the MSCI Index.

Foreign institutional investors' shareholding in HDFC Bank fell 4.5% in the quarter ended March 2023. Consequently, the current FII stake in the private lender stands at 47.83%, as compared with 52.30% in the December quarter.

This reduction in FII ownership would result in the private lender's weightage on MSCI index increasing, leading to an inflow of $2 billion, according to a brokerage.

ALSO READ

January Blues: HDFC Bank Woes Trigger Largest FPI Outflow In One Year

Opinion
January Blues: HDFC Bank Woes Trigger Largest FPI Outflow In One Year
Read More

The foreign portfolio investment outflow in financial services sector triggered in January and February can be linked to people's disappointment with HDFC Bank results.

Financial services recorded the biggest foreign outflows in January as overseas investors turned sellers of Indian stocks, said Samir Arora, founder of Helios Capital Asset Management (India) Pvt.

Overseas institutional investors offloaded $3,096 million, or Rs 25,744 crore, worth of stocks in January. This was the highest outflow in a year, National Securities Depository Ltd. data showed.

The overall market experienced a positive inflow of Rs 5,000 crore. Only the financial services sector saw a Rs 30,000-crore outflow, which resulted in a change in the overall flows, according to the data.

ALSO READ

HDFC Bank Saw Mixed January As Mutual Funds Cushioned FII Selloff, Says Nuvama

Opinion
HDFC Bank Saw Mixed January As Mutual Funds Cushioned FII Selloff, Says Nuvama
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT