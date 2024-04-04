HDFC Bank Weight In MSCI Index May Rise After FII Selloff In Q4

The decline in foreign investors' holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. in the March quarter may lead to its increased weightage in the MSCI Index.

Foreign institutional investors' shareholding in HDFC Bank fell 4.5% in the quarter ended March 2023. Consequently, the current FII stake in the private lender stands at 47.83%, as compared with 52.30% in the December quarter.

This reduction in FII ownership would result in the private lender's weightage on MSCI index increasing, leading to an inflow of $2 billion, according to a brokerage.