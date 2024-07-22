HDFC Bank Q1 Results Review: Deposit Growth, Balancing Advances Key, Say Analysts
HDFC Bank's standalone net profit dropped 2% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 16,174.75 crore due to lower core income growth and higher tax expenses
HDFC Bank Ltd.'s first-quarter earnings were broadly in line with estimates. However, incremental deposit mobilisation stays key amid rising competition, according to analysts.
"While the bank has not given any specific guidance on the credit-to-deposit ratio, management has indicated that it will actively focus on bringing the ratio down at an accelerated pace," said Motilal Oswal in a note on Sunday.
"The deposit growth, while lower than full-year expectations, appears to be a result of a system-wide slowdown in deposit growth rather than a sharp drop in market share," said Bernstein in its Sunday's note.
HDFC Bank's standalone net profit dropped 2% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 16,174.75 crore due to lower core income growth and higher tax expenses.
The bank's net interest income, or core income, rose 2% sequentially to Rs 29,837 crore.
The bank's asset quality deteriorated, with the gross non-performing asset ratio rising 9 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 1.33% in the June quarter. The net NPA ratio, too, rose by six basis points sequentially to 0.39%.
Here is what analysts said about HDFC Bank's Q1 results:
Bernstein
Incrementally positive on the bank’s normalisation trajectory
Flat deposit growth was due to a large outflow on the current account during Q1 and Rs 16,000 crore running down on e-HDFCL deposits.
Return-on-assets stood at 1.9% as net-interest-margin improved by 3 basis points, aided by a sequential decline in borrowings and corporate loans.
Management's focus is to normalise loan-to-deposit ratio by gaining 50–60 bps of market share every year and maintaining a profitable growth trajectory.
The decline in borrowings by 10% quarter-on-quarter helped provide support for the sequential rise in net-interest-margin.
Maintain 'outperform' with a target price of Rs 2,100, implying a potential upside of 31%.
Jefferies
Deposits and loan growth were flat QoQ, which is tad disappointing.
NIM expansion in Q1 reflects repayment of higher cost of liabilities of HDFC Ltd. and fall in share of low-yielding corporate loans
Expect modest loan growth over next 3-4 years as bank tries to lower loan-to-deposit ratio to pre-merger levels of 85-90%
Slippages were higher at 1.3% of loans and this reflected in agri-segment, which is a seasonal aspect
Maintain 'buy' rating with a price target of Rs 1,890 apiece.
Nomura
Efforts to bring down loan-to-deposit ratio would keep medium-term loan growth muted
Estimate compound annual growth rate of 12% and 17% for loan and deposit, respectively, over fiscal 2024-2027, which would lower loan-to-deposit ratio to 92% in fiscal 2027.
Impact on bank's return on assets from increased priority sector lending requirements from Q2FY25 remain key things to watch out for
Estimate net-interest-margins of 3.55-3.6% over FY25-26, building in some pickup from this shift in the funding mix
Muted loan growth was across segments with about 5% QoQ decline seen in corporate and agri loan segments
Maintain 'neutral' with a revised target price of Rs 1,720, implying a potential upside of 3.6%