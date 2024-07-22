HDFC Bank Q1 Results Review: Deposit Growth, Balancing Advances Key, Say Analysts

HDFC Bank Ltd.'s first-quarter earnings were broadly in line with estimates. However, incremental deposit mobilisation stays key amid rising competition, according to analysts.

"While the bank has not given any specific guidance on the credit-to-deposit ratio, management has indicated that it will actively focus on bringing the ratio down at an accelerated pace," said Motilal Oswal in a note on Sunday.

"The deposit growth, while lower than full-year expectations, appears to be a result of a system-wide slowdown in deposit growth rather than a sharp drop in market share," said Bernstein in its Sunday's note.

HDFC Bank's standalone net profit dropped 2% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 16,174.75 crore due to lower core income growth and higher tax expenses.

The bank's net interest income, or core income, rose 2% sequentially to Rs 29,837 crore.

The bank's asset quality deteriorated, with the gross non-performing asset ratio rising 9 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 1.33% in the June quarter. The net NPA ratio, too, rose by six basis points sequentially to 0.39%.

Here is what analysts said about HDFC Bank's Q1 results: