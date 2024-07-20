HDFC Bank Q1: Net Profit Drops 2% QoQ

India's largest lender HDFC Bank saw its Q1 net profit fall 2% quarter-on-quarter on lower core income growth and higher tax expenses. Net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 16,174.75 crore, compared with Rs 16,510 crore in the January-March quarter.

Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 15,652 crore.

Net interest income, or core income for the bank rose 2% sequentially to Rs 29,837 crore. Other income too rose 16% on a quarter-on-quarter basis to Rs 10,668 crore.

Net interest margin rose marginally to 3.47% as of June 30, compared with 3.44% as of March 31.

Tax expenses for the quarter stood at Rs 5,108 crore, compared to a tax write-back of Rs 749 crore in the March quarter.

Asset quality for the bank worsened with gross non-performing asset ratio rising 9 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 1.33% in the June quarter. Net NPA ratio too rose by 6 basis points sequentially to 0.39%.