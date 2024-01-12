HCL Tech, Wipro, HDFC Life Insurance Q3 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

HCL Technologies Ltd. will announce its results for the quarter ended December on Friday.

HCL is likely to report a net profit of Rs 4,124.4 crore and a revenue of Rs 28,075.2 crore for the third quarter, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg. The IT major reported a net profit of Rs 3,812 crore in the quarter ended September.

Wipro Ltd. is expected to clock in a net profit of Rs 2,668.6 crore, while the revenue could touch Rs 22,093.6 crore for the December quarter, according to consensus estimates. Wipro posted a net profit of Rs 2,646.3 crore in the previous quarter.

HDFC Life Insurance Co. will also be reporting its results for the third quarter on Friday. The company is likely to report a net profit of Rs 378 crore for the third quarter, according to estimates.

Just Dial Ltd., Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd., JTL Industries Ltd., Tata Metaliks Ltd., Bharat Bijlee Ltd., and Den Networks Ltd. will also be reporting their earnings on Friday.

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Friday: