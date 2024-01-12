HDFC Life Insurance Q3 Results: Profit Up 16%, Value Of New Business Falls 2%
The company's net premium rose 6% to Rs 15,273 crore.
HDFC Life Insurance Co.'s profit rose in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.
The private insurer's net profit increased 16% year-on-year to Rs 368 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That compares with the Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 378 crore. Sequentially, the earnings fell 3%.
HDFC Life Q3 FY24 Highlights (YoY, Adjusted For Exide Life)
Revenue up 36% at Rs 26,735 crore.
Value of new business—the present value of the future profit associated with new business written during the period—fell 2% to Rs 856 crore.
VNB margin was at 26.83% as against 26.84%.
Shares of HDFC Life were trading 0.47% lower at Rs 640.65 apiece after the results were announced, as against a 1.31% rise in the benchmark Sensex as of 2:45 p.m. on Friday.
(This is a developing story)