HDFC Life Insurance Q3 Results: Profit Up 16%, Value Of New Business Falls 2%

HDFC Life Insurance Co.'s profit rose in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.The private insurer's net profit increased 16% year-on-year to Rs 368 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That compares with the Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 378 crore. Sequentially, the earnings fell 3%.The company's net premium rose 6% to Rs 15,273 crore. HDFC Life Q3 FY24 Highlights (YoY, Adjusted For Exide L...