Elecon Engineering Q2 Results: Vijay Kedia-Backed Firm's Profit Flat, Revenue Up
Elecon Engineering Co., which counts marquee investor Vijay Kedia as a public shareholder, reported a rise in consolidated revenue in the second quarter of the current financial year.
The topline rose nearly 14% in the July-September quarter to Rs 578 crore, compared to Rs 508 crore in the corresponding period last year, according to a stock exchange filing.
Net profit, however, remained flat at Rs 87.7 crore due to higher expenses.
The company also declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.5 per equity share. The record date for determining the entitlement of the shareholders will be Oct. 16, and the dividend will be paid by Nov. 3.
Elecon Engineering Q2 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 13.8% at Rs 578 crore versus Rs 508 crore.
Ebitda up 11.9% at Rs 126 crore versus Rs 112 crore.
Margin at 21.7% versus 22.1%crore.
Net profit flat at Rs 87.7 crore.
The order-in-take for the quarter was Rs 688 crore, with a growth of 28% YoY. "Our current order book, along with Order-in-take outlook across both domestic and overseas markets, reinforces our confidence in meeting the full-year guidance," the company said.
Elecon Engineering said it in on track to reach Rs 2,650 crore revenue for FY26. "The Company is consistently securing new orders in the domestic market and making inroads into international markets. We are also capitalizing on growing opportunities in the after-market business. Our continued focus on MHE segment will support overall growth in coming years," a statement said.
The Elecon Engineering share price declined 10% intraday after the results, compared to a 0.6% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.
Kedia owns 1.05% equity in the company.