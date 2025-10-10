Elecon Engineering Q2 Results: Vijay Kedia-Backed Firm's Profit Flat, Revenue Up

Elecon Engineering Co., which counts marquee investor Vijay Kedia as a public shareholder, reported a rise in consolidated revenue in the second quarter of the current financial year.

The topline rose nearly 14% in the July-September quarter to Rs 578 crore, compared to Rs 508 crore in the corresponding period last year, according to a stock exchange filing.

Net profit, however, remained flat at Rs 87.7 crore due to higher expenses.

The company also declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.5 per equity share. The record date for determining the entitlement of the shareholders will be Oct. 16, and the dividend will be paid by Nov. 3.