Eicher Motors' Q2 Review: High Marketing Spends Draw Mixed Analyst Reactions

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic on Eicher Motors Ltd. although the Royal Enfield maker reported a record revenue in its September quarter results. Brokerages noted a glaring uptick in marketing spend and potential near-term pressures on Ebitda margins.

Consensus among Emkay, Citi, Nuvama, and Nomura points to higher marketing investments as a strategic move to boost volume growth, albeit at the expense of Ebitda gains. Brokers also agree that the management's focus has shifted towards absolute profit growth over percentage margins, which may limit margin expansion in the near term but could drive sustainable revenue growth.

Eicher Motors reported a record revenue, with consolidated net profit climbing 8.3% year-over-year to Rs 1,100 crore for the July-September quarter, against Bloomberg analysts' expectations of Rs 1,086 crore. Revenue increased by 3.6% to Rs 4,263 crore, though this fell short of the estimated Rs 4,414 crore. Operational profitability remained stable, with Ebitda flat at Rs 1,088 crore, versus a projection of Rs 1,158 crore, resulting in an Ebitda margin of 25.5%—a 90-basis point gain.