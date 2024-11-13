Eicher Motors Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 8.3%, Meets Estimate

Eicher Motors Ltd. posted a rise of 8.3% year-on-year in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30, thereby meeting analysts' estimate.

The Royal Enfield-maker reported a net profit of Rs 1,100 crore in the July-September period, as compared to Rs 1,016 crore in the year-ago quarter. The net profit was largely in line with the Rs 1,086-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Eicher Motors' revenue from operations during the second quarter climbed to Rs 4,263 crore, marking a jump of 3.6% as against Rs 4,115 crore in the corresponding period of the past fiscal. This is, however, lower than the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 4,414 crore.

The automobile major's earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation was flat at Rs 1,088 crore, and missed Bloomberg's consensus estimate of Rs 1,158 crore.

The Ebitda margin stood at 25.5%, down by 90 basis points as compared to the year-ago quarter.