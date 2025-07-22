Dr Reddy's Q1 Results Preview: Analysts Outlook Mixed, See Double-Digit Growth

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. is set to announce its financial results for the first quarter of the financial year ending March 2026 on Wednesday.

Analysts said the early start of seasonality is likely to help the pharmaceutical major in the first quarter, particularly after fairly muted growth in April and May. Export pharma performance could be highly variable in the first quarter based on gRevlimid sales, its pricing trends and new product launches.

Key risks for the sector include upcoming tariffs on US shipments, competition in exclusive products, adverse outcomes of regulatory inspections and the inclusion of more products under the National List of Essential Medicines in India.