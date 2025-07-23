Dixon Technologies Q1 Review: Goldman Sachs Hikes Target Price — Is This A Buy Signal?

Goldman Sachs maintained a 'sell' rating on Dixon Tech in the wake of its first-quarter earnings but hiked the target price to Rs 11,110 from Rs 10,030 earlier.

The brokerage firm observed a strong ramp-up in Dixon Technologies' operations in the June quarter.

Goldman Sachs also sees good value addition in the company, though it offered some scepticism regarding whether or not it will be enough to drive customer stickiness.

Customer stickiness refers to the ability of a business to retain its customers over a long period of time and encourage them to repeatedly purchase or engage with its product.

For Dixon Tech, an EMS specialising in mobiles, smartphones, and home appliances, customer stickiness would mean fostering long-term relationships with its clients, typically an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).

Regarding its re-rating, Goldman Sachs reasoned that Dixon Tech still trades with a high valuation and that there could be moderation of growth going ahead.

Goldman Sachs also sees limited potential for the company to spring a surprise on an already optimistic outlook.