Dixon Technologies Q1 Results: Net Profit Slumps 43% To Rs 225 Crore, Revenue Up 24% QoQ

Dixon Technologies Q1 Results: Dixon Technologies announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2025-26 (Q1FY26) on Tuesday, July 22, reporting a drop of 43% in its consolidated net profit to Rs 225 crore, compared to Rs 400.8 crore in the preceding March quarter of FY25.

The multinational electronic manufacturer's revenue from operations in the first quarter of current fiscal rose 24% to Rs 12,863 crore, compared to Rs 10,292 crore in the previous quarter ended March 31, 2025.