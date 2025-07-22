Business NewsEarningsDixon Technologies Q1 Results: Net Profit Slumps 43% To Rs 225 Crore, Revenue Up 24% QoQ
Dixon Technologies Q1 Results: Net Profit Slumps 43% To Rs 225 Crore, Revenue Up 24% QoQ

Dixon Technologies Q1 Results: The multinational electronic manufacturer's revenue rose 24% to Rs 12,863 crore in the June quarter of FY26.

22 Jul 2025, 04:35 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
Dixon Technologies Q1 Results, Dixon Technologies
Dixon Technologies Q1 Results: The electronic manufacturer's net profit plunged 43% in the June quarter. (Photo: Dixon Technologies/X)

Dixon Technologies Q1 Results: Dixon Technologies announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2025-26 (Q1FY26) on Tuesday, July 22, reporting a drop of 43% in its consolidated net profit to Rs 225 crore, compared to Rs 400.8 crore in the preceding March quarter of FY25.

The multinational electronic manufacturer's revenue from operations in the first quarter of current fiscal rose 24% to Rs 12,863 crore, compared to Rs 10,292 crore in the previous quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Dixon Technologies Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Revenue up 24% to Rs 12,863 crore versus Rs 10,292 crore

  • EBITDA at Rs 482 crore

  • Margin at 3.8%

  • Net profit down 43% to Rs 225 crore versus Rs 400.8 crore

