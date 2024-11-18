Delhivery Gets Target Price Cut From Jefferies On E-Commerce Growth Concerns, Volume Challenges

Jefferies has cut its target price for Delhivery to Rs 515 from Rs 690, citing weaker e-commerce growth projections. The brokerage retained its 'buy' rating on the stock, with the new target indicating a potential upside of 56% from the previous close.

The revision followed Delhivery’s second-quarter results for the financial year 2025, released on Thursday. The logistics service provider reported positive Ebitda due to tight cost control, despite the B2C volumes. It clocked an adjusted Ebitda of Rs 46.3 crore, significantly beating Jefferies’ estimate of a Rs 1.9 crore loss.