Delhivery Q2 Results: Profit Plunges 81%, Revenue Flat

Delhivery's express parcel segment revenue saw a 7% year-on-year rise to Rs 1,298 crore in the second quarter, while the shipments saw a 3% growth to 185 million. Part truckload revenue grew 27% YoY to Rs 474 crore.

Supply-chain services segment saw a dip in revenue at Rs 197 crore sequentially due to client business seasonality. However, the revenue grew 21% YoY.

The company said that the pipeline continues to be strong in the segment, with multiple active dialogues across electricals, fast-moving consumer goods, e-commerce, auto and other industry verticals.

Truckload service revenue grew 5% YoY to Rs 158 crore, while the revenue from cross border services grew 43% to Rs 59 crore.