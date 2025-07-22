Dalmia Bharat Q1 Results: Profit Nearly Triples To Rs 393 Crore
Margin expands to 24.3% versus 18.5% in the year-ago period.
Dalmia Bharat Ltd.'s net profit more than tripled in the quarter ended June 30 of fiscal 2026.
The company's bottom line surged to Rs 393 crore during the April-June period from Rs 141 crore for the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.
Dalmia Bharat Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 0.4% to Rs 3,636 crore versus Rs 3,621 crore.
Net profit up 179% to Rs 393 crore versus Rs 141 crore.
Ebitda up 32% to Rs 883 crore versus Rs 669 crore.
Margin expands to 24.3% versus 18.5%.
With strong economic fundamentals, robust government-led capex and increasing cement industry consolidation, Dalmia Bharat remains committed to becoming a pan-India player, according to Chief Executive Officer Puneet Dalmia.
Dalmia emphasised that the company announced fresh capital investments of about Rs 6,800 crore in 2025 for adding 12 MTPA of cement capacity across the south and west regions. "Our balance sheet remains strong to support this growth as we further prepare for the next leg of expansion in the new regions."
Major Updates
Dalmia Bharat announced an investment of Rs 3,287 crore to develop a 3.6 MTPA clinker unit with a 6 MTPA grinding unit at existing Kadapa plant, Andhra Pradesh.
The company has also commissioned 26 megawatts of renewable capacity under the group captive agreements. This scales up the cement manufacturers total operational renewable energy capacity to 294 megawatts.
Shares of Dalmia Bharat closed 2.56% higher at Rs 2,320.2 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.12% fall in the benchmark Nifty. The stock has risen 31% in the last 12 months and 31.29% on a year-to-date basis.
Out of the 39 analysts tracking the company, 24 have a 'buy' rating on the stock, seven recommend 'hold' and eight gave 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price targets implies a potential downside of 8%.