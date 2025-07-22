Dalmia Bharat Q1 Results: Profit Nearly Triples To Rs 393 Crore

With strong economic fundamentals, robust government-led capex and increasing cement industry consolidation, Dalmia Bharat remains committed to becoming a pan-India player, according to Chief Executive Officer Puneet Dalmia.

Dalmia emphasised that the company announced fresh capital investments of about Rs 6,800 crore in 2025 for adding 12 MTPA of cement capacity across the south and west regions. "Our balance sheet remains strong to support this growth as we further prepare for the next leg of expansion in the new regions."