Coforge Q4 Results Review: Macro Challenges Force Brokerages To Slash Target Price

Coforge Ltd. reported strong earnings growth in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 on back of healthy order book. But challenging macro conditions have caused the executable order book to slowdown, resulting in 17% year-on-year growth in FY24 as opposed to 20% YoY increase in FY23. This suggest a decrease in revenue growth, according to analysts.

"The acquisition of Cigniti (Cigniti Technologies Ltd.) will enable the company to add 20% to the company’s topline and lead to 11.5% of dilution. However, this acquisition will enable the company to achieve $2 billion target by FY27E and 150-250 basis points margin expansion," IDBI Capital said in a note.

Coforge will continue to outperform peers, organically, according to Nuvama. "While Cigniti does fill the white spaces management talked about and is also EPS accretive, we would have preferred a company with capabilities in new-age tech domain," the research firm said in a May 5 note.