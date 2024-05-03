Coforge Launches Open Offer To Acquire Majority Stake In Cigniti Technologies

NDTV ProfitMarketsCoforge Launches Open Offer To Acquire Majority Stake In Cigniti Technologies
The share purchase agreement has been signed for a total consideration of Rs 1,956.95 crore in cash.

03 May 2024, 10:26 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@mayofi?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Joshua Mayo</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/person-holding-black-android-smartphone-obJBg2lZjMg?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Unsplash</a></p></div>
Photo by Joshua Mayo on Unsplash

Coforge Ltd. is looking to acquire a majority stake in Cigniti Technologies Ltd. for Rs 1,415 per share. In an exchange filing, Coforge said it entered into a share purchase agreement with Cigniti and its shareholders to buy a 50.66% of the total paid-up capital of the company, which has triggered an open offer.

On an expanded voting-share capital base, the total stake on sale is at 50.21%., Coforge said. The share purchase agreement has been signed for a total consideration of Rs 1,956.95 crore in cash.

IIFL Securities is acting as manager to the offer. Following the announcement, shares of Coforge were trading 7.8% lower at Rs 4,596.75 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.16% advance in the benchmark Nifty at 10:18 a.m.

