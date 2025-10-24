Coforge Q2 Results: Profit Rises 18%; Interim Dividend Declared — Check Record Date, Other Details
Coforge has fixed Oct. 31 as the record date for the purpose of dividend payment.
The board has fixed Oct. 31 as the record date for the purpose of dividend payment, the company said in an exchange filing on Friday. The company in July had given its first interim dividend of Rs 4 per share.
In the previous financial year, Coforge gave Rs 508.27 crore in dividends to its shareholders, amounting to Rs 76 per share.
Coforge Q2 Result
Coforge consolidated net profit rose 18% sequentially to Rs 375.80 crore in the three months ended September 2025. The IT major's revenue during the second quarter rose 8.1% to Rs 3,985.70 crore in the July-September period, as against Rs 3,688.60 crore over the last quarter.
Operating income, or earnings before interest and taxes, rose 34% sequentially to Rs 560.60 crore. The margin expanded to 14.1% versus 11.3%.
The IT firms order intake for the quarter stood at $ 514 million with five large deals signed across North America and APAC.
Executable order book over next twelve months stood at $1.63 billion. This is 26.7% higher than the last year.
Headcount for quarter ended September stood at 34,896 with net addition of 709 sequentially. Attrition Rate was also maintained at 11.4%. This according to the company is among the lowest in the industry.
Coforge Share Price Today
The quarterly earnings were shared after market hours. The stock settled 0.30% higher at Rs 1,760 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.37% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.
Coforge shares have risen 33.25% in the last 12 months and 53.88% year-to-date.
Out of 38 analysts tracking the company, 27 maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold' and seven suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 1,866.47 implies an upside of 6%.