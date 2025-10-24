Coforge Q2 Results: Profit Rises 18%; Interim Dividend Declared — Check Record Date, Other Details

Colgate Ltd. on Friday has announced an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share for the fiscal 2026. The company announced distribution of nearly Rs 133.84 crore to shareholders.

The board has fixed Oct. 31 as the record date for the purpose of dividend payment, the company said in an exchange filing on Friday. The company in July had given its first interim dividend of Rs 4 per share.

In the previous financial year, Coforge gave Rs 508.27 crore in dividends to its shareholders, amounting to Rs 76 per share.