Coal India Q1 Results Preview: Net Profit Likely To Drop 24%, Analysts See 'Value Trap'
Coal India Q1 Results Preview: D-Street brokerages and analysts have maintained a bearish view on the public sector undertaking (PSU) stock.
Coal India Q1 Results Preview: Coal India will announce its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2025-26 (Q1FY26) on Wednesday, July 30. The world's largest state-run coal producer is expected to reported muted earnings growth in the first quarter of current fiscal. D-Street brokerages and analysts have maintained a bearish view on the public sector undertaking (PSU) stock over operational inefficiencies weighing on profit.
The trading window to deal in the securities of Coal India remains closed from July 1, 2025, in compliance with SEBI guidelines to prevent insider trading. The trading window will reopen on Aug. 4. The restrictions apply to designated persons and their immediate relatives.
Coal India Q1 Results Date
Coal India Ltd. has scheduled a meeting of its Board of Directors on Thursday, July 31, 2025. The Board of Directors will consider and approve the PSU’s unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 2025. In addition, the Board may also consider and declare the first interim dividend, if any, for the financial year 2025-26, the company informed the bourses in a filing dated July 15.
Coal India share price
Coal India shares have declined by 1.84% in the last five trading sessions. The stock has fallen 2.13% in the last one month. In the last six months, the stock has gained of 1.09%. On a year-to-date basis, the PSU stock has declined 0.72%, while sliding 25.10% in the last one year.
Coal India shares hit a 52-week high of Rs 543.55 apiece on the NSE on Aug. 26, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 349.25 on Feb. 17, 2025. At 3:18 p.m. on Tuesday, Coal India shares were trading 1.39% up at Rs 383.60 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.57% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.