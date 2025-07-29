Coal India Q1 Results Preview: Net Profit Likely To Drop 24%, Analysts See 'Value Trap'

Coal India Q1 Results Preview: Coal India will announce its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2025-26 (Q1FY26) on Wednesday, July 30. The world's largest state-run coal producer is expected to reported muted earnings growth in the first quarter of current fiscal. D-Street brokerages and analysts have maintained a bearish view on the public sector undertaking (PSU) stock over operational inefficiencies weighing on profit.

The trading window to deal in the securities of Coal India remains closed from July 1, 2025, in compliance with SEBI guidelines to prevent insider trading. The trading window will reopen on Aug. 4. The restrictions apply to designated persons and their immediate relatives.