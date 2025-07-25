Cipla Q1 Results: Net Profit Rises 10% To Rs 1,298 Crore, Beats Estimates

Business NewsEarningsCipla Q1 Results: Net Profit Rises 10% To Rs 1,298 Crore, Beats Estimates
Cipla Q1 Results: Cipla posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,298 crore, topping Rs 1,198 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

25 Jul 2025, 02:08 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
Cipla Q1 Results: The drugmaker posted a profit of Rs 1,298 crore in the quarter-ended June, according to its exchange filing (Photo Source: Freepik)

Cipla Q1 Results: Cipla Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 10% in the first quarter of the current financial year, beating analysts' estimates.

The drugmaker posted a profit of Rs 1,298 crore in the quarter-ended June, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That compares with the Rs 1,198 -crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Cipla Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 3.9% to Rs 6,957 crore versus Rs 6,694 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 7,057 crore)

  • Ebitda up 3.6% to Rs 1,778 crore versus Rs 1,717 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,728 crore)

  • Margin flat at 25.6% (Estimate: 24.5%)

  • Net profit up 10.2% to Rs 1,298 crore versus Rs 1,178 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,198 crore)

Key highlights for the Quarter

One-India:

One India Business delivered a growth of 6% YoY for the quarter, breaching the threshold of INR 3,000 Cr for the first time ever in the opening quarter of any financial year. 

North America:

Delivered quarterly revenue of $ 226 Mn supported by traction in differentiated assets. Launched Nano Paclitaxel vials (ANDA) and Nilotinib Capsules (NDA). 

One Africa:

Growth momentum continued with overall revenue growth at 11% YoY in USD terms.

Emerging Markets and Europe:

Posted a healthy revenue growth of 8% YoY in USD terms.

Shares of Cipla were trading 2.88% higher at Rs 1,530 apiece on the NSE, as compared to a 0.84% fall in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.

