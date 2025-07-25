Bank of Baroda, Shriram Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Cipla Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Cipla, SAIL, and Petronet LNG are also among the companies that will post their Q1FY26 results on Friday. Check the earnings estimates here.
Bank of Baroda is likely to clock a net profit of Rs 18,467 crore and a net interest income of Rs 48,115 crore for the quarter ended June, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg. The company is expected to post a net interest margin of 2.69%.
Shriram Finance will also be reporting its results for the quarter on Friday. The company is likely to report a net profit of Rs 2,152 crore and total income of Rs 6,301 crore.
Bajaj Finserv is likely to report a net profit of Rs 2,463 crore and total revenue of Rs 34,570 crore for the first quarter, according to estimates.
Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Friday:
Cipla Ltd. will also be reporting its results for the quarter on Friday. The company is likely to report a net profit of Rs 1,211 crore and revenue of Rs 7,057 crore for the first quarter, according to the estimates. Its Ebitda is expected at Rs 1,728 crore, while margin is seen at 24.5%.
Steel Authority of India is expected to post a profit of Rs 1,076 crore, while its total income is likely to be at Rs 25,791 crore. Its Ebitda is expected at Rs 2,763 crore, while margin is seen at 10.7%.
Petronet LNG is likely to report a net profit of Rs 897 crore and revenue of Rs 12,229 crore for the first quarter, according to estimates. Its Ebitda is expected at Rs 1,264 crore, while margin is seen at 10.3%.
Other companies reporting their June quarter financials on Friday include SBI Cards and Payment Services, Aadhar Housing Finance, Laurus Labs, Home First Finance Co., Orient Electric, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Poonawalla Fincorp, Sobha and more.