Bank of Baroda, Shriram Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Cipla Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Bank of Baroda is likely to clock a net profit of Rs 18,467 crore and a net interest income of Rs 48,115 crore for the quarter ended June, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg. The company is expected to post a net interest margin of 2.69%.

Shriram Finance will also be reporting its results for the quarter on Friday. The company is likely to report a net profit of Rs 2,152 crore and total income of Rs 6,301 crore.

Bajaj Finserv is likely to report a net profit of Rs 2,463 crore and total revenue of Rs 34,570 crore for the first quarter, according to estimates.

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Friday: