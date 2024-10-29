Cipla, Adani Enterprises, Maruti Suzuki, Canara Bank Q2 Results Today—Earnings Estimates
Star Health, Voltas, Five Star Business, and Suven Life will announce their earnings.
Cipla Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports Ltd. , Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Canara Bank Ltd., SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. will be in focus on Tuesday as they announce their earnings for the second quarter of the current financial year.
Cipla is expected to report a net standalone profit of Rs 1,247 crore, according to Bloomberg estimates. The company is likely to generate revenue of Rs 7,068 crore, with an Ebitda of Rs 1,832 crore, translating to an Ebitda margin of 25.9%.
Adani Enterprises is projected to announce a standalone profit of Rs 2,099 crore for the quarter, with revenue estimated at Rs crore. Analysts expect an Ebitda of Rs 21,757 crore, resulting in an Ebitda margin of 25.9%.
Adani Ports is anticipated to post a revenue of Rs 7,267 crore and an Ebitda of Rs 4,372 crore, with an Ebitda margin of 60.2%, leading to a net profit of Rs 2,601 crore.
SBI Cards is expected to announce an estimated net profit of Rs 587 crore.
Canara Bank is likely to report a standalone net profit of Rs 299 crore.
Maruti Suzuki is likely to report a standalone revenue of Rs 37,229 crore, an Ebitda of Rs 4,712 crore, and an Ebitda margin of 12.7%, resulting in a net profit of Rs 3,710 crore.
Other notable companies announcing earnings on Monday include HUDCO, Marico, Five Star Business, Redington, GSK Pharma, Star Health, Honeywell Auto, Apar Industries, Gujarat Fluoro, APL Apollo, Prestige Estates, Voltas, Godrej Agrovet, and Suven Life, among others.
Other companies releasing their Q2 results include APL Apollo, Deepak Fetilisers, PCBL, Engineers India, V-Guard Industries, Kaynes Tech, Vedant Fashions, Steel Strips Wheels, Symphony, PDS, Genus Power and Laxmi Organic.
Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.