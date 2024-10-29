Cipla, Adani Enterprises, Maruti Suzuki, Canara Bank Q2 Results Today—Earnings Estimates

Cipla Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports Ltd. , Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Canara Bank Ltd., SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. will be in focus on Tuesday as they announce their earnings for the second quarter of the current financial year.

Cipla is expected to report a net standalone profit of Rs 1,247 crore, according to Bloomberg estimates. The company is likely to generate revenue of Rs 7,068 crore, with an Ebitda of Rs 1,832 crore, translating to an Ebitda margin of 25.9%.

Adani Enterprises is projected to announce a standalone profit of Rs 2,099 crore for the quarter, with revenue estimated at Rs crore. Analysts expect an Ebitda of Rs 21,757 crore, resulting in an Ebitda margin of 25.9%.

Adani Ports is anticipated to post a revenue of Rs 7,267 crore and an Ebitda of Rs 4,372 crore, with an Ebitda margin of 60.2%, leading to a net profit of Rs 2,601 crore.